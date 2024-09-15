Kamala Harris Condemns 'Violence' After Shots Fired Near Donald Trump

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned violence on Sunday after shots were fired near Donald Trump, her rival in November's election.

President Joe Biden and Harris are "relieved" to know that Republican candidate Donald is safe, the White House said on Sunday, after his campaign team reported gunshots were fired in his vicinity.

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the Democrat said. "Violence has no place in America."

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Trump had been golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence, during a day away from the presidential campaign, multiple media reports said.

The shooting took place on the grounds of the golf course, and a "person of interest" has been detained along with a weapon, the New York Times reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Trump had been accompanied at the time by his Secret Service protective detail -- as is standard practice -- when shots were fired.

A weapon, reportedly an AK-47 style rifle, was recovered, reports said.

It was unclear who the shooter or shooters were, or what the motive was. There was no immediate indication that Trump had been targeted.

Still, it came amid heightened concern for the safety of both candidates -- just two months after the former president was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

The US Secret Service, tasked with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, faced criticism after the Pennsylvania incident.

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the agency, resigned amid the ensuing scrutiny, and at least five Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave.

Cheatle acknowledged in her letter of resignation that the agency "fell short" of its mission to protect the nation's leaders.