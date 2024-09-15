'Operation Sadbhav': India Sends Aid To Help Typhoon-Hit Myanmar, Laos And Vietnam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) : India has launched 'Operation Sadbhav' to send humanitarian aid to three Southeast Asian nations -- Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam -- to assist them in dealing with the devastating impact of a major typhoon, an official statement said.

External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Sunday that 10 tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

A C-130J military aircraft of the Indian Air Force is carrying 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam and 10 tonnes of relief materials to Laos.

"India launches #OperationSadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos," EAM Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"As much as 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today," he said.

EAM Jaishankar added: "@IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam."

"As much as 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos," he said.

The Indian Navy said it has commenced rapid preparations to deploy humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar.

The Eastern Naval Command in coordination with Eastern Fleet and other supporting units successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets including drinking water, rations and medicines onto an Indian naval warship destined from Visakhapatnam for operations in Yangon, it added.

"This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy's ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries.

The typhoon that originated from the South China Sea made landfall over a week back reportedly killing more than 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.