Turkey Sets Up New Directorate On Diplomatic Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Sep 16 (IANS) Turkey set up a new directorate for security within the Foreign Ministry, according to a presidential decree.

The has established the "General Directorate of Diplomatic Security" to enhance the physical and intelligence security of both its central offices and overseas missions, according to the presidential decree published on Sunday in the Official Gazette.

The new general directorate will not only focus on physical security but also ensure cybersecurity, document, and information security at the Ministry's headquarters and foreign posts, Xinhua news agency reported.

It will monitor threats, such as terrorist activities and other risks, and take necessary precautions to safeguard Ministry personnel and missions.

Additionally, the directorate will ensure the ongoing reliability of Ministry personnel by coordinating security investigations with relevant institutions.

One of the key responsibilities of the directorate will be to organise protection measures for foreign delegations and individuals visiting the Ministry, as well as other persons deemed necessary for protection by the Foreign Minister, according to the decree.

The decree said the Interior and Defence Ministries, alongside other relevant public institutions, would meet the directorate's needs for security personnel and equipment.

A decree issued on April 6 brought significant structural changes to the Ministry, aiming to enhance specialisation.