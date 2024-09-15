Protecting Rights Of People With Disabilities Tops Qatar's Priorities: Al Shafallah Executive Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, said that enhancing and protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a top priority for the State of Qatar.

In a speech during Al Shafallah Center's 2024 batch graduation ceremony held this morning, Al Suwaidi said that the State of Qatar spares no effort in integrating the issues and needs of people with disabilities into all its policies and programs.

Qatar is continuously monitoring and ensuring the implementation of these policies, as supporting and empowering these individuals is a fundamental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030, reflecting the country's commitment to protecting human rights in general and the rights of people with disabilities in particular.

The Executive Director of Al Shafallah Center urged the graduates to continue their hard work and creativity, integrating into society and contributing positively to national development. She praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development and Family in adopting policies and programs that support people with disabilities in the country, under the directives of Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, in accordance with the wise leadership and government's interest in and support for these individuals, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Al Suwaidi also extended her congratulations to the parents of the graduates, expressing pride in their children's achievements. She commended their determination, perseverance, and boundless ambitions. Moreover, she also appreciated parents' support and cooperation with the center to successfully rehabilitate and socially integrate their children.

On another note, the Executive Director of Al Shafallah Center said that the 'Infinity Love' stainless steel sculpture, inaugurated this morning by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, presented by Qatar Museums to Al Shafallah Centre, in honor of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in recognition of 25 years of Her Highness's commitment and support for the children, parents, and employees of Al Shafallah Center.

Al Suwaidi also expressed her sincere thanks to HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani for her unlimited support in executing this artwork. She praised Qatar Museums for their efforts in supporting Al Shafallah Center and contributing to its 25th anniversary celebration.

Furthermore, one of the center's members gave a speech on behalf of the graduates, affirming that he and his fellow graduates underwent intensive training and rehabilitation by experienced instructors and specialists. He added that they acquired many social and vocational skills that enabled them to integrate into society and serve the country.

In the 'Infinity Love' sculpture, the initial letter of the word "love" (ح haa) and the final letter (ب baa) intertwine to form the infinity symbol.

HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser established Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities in 1999, for it to provide ideal services for people who suffer from mental disabilities and autism, whose ages do not exceed 21 years, in the field of special education and qualification in addition to making the society aware of their issues and rights to obtain a more independent life, and to maximize their integration into the society.

The center operates under the authority of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which in turn is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.