Ukraine Offers Six Countries Assistance In Overcoming Aftermath Of Floods

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Foreign Andrii Sybiha to offer assistance to neighboring countries in eliminating the consequences of flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The head of state said this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, there are also critical situations in our neighboring countries due to these extreme rains. On my instructions, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha offered assistance from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to the affected countries in our part of Europe," Zelensky said.

Sybiha noted that assistance had been offered to Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

"Ukraine stands with neighbors facing devastating floods. Upon President Zelensky's instructions and under [Prime Minister] Denys Shmyhal's coordination, we offered Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia to send our State Emergency Service's units to assist in mitigating the disaster," he wrote on X .

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk earlier ordered the introduction of a state of natural disaster in the flood-affected regions of the country.

Ukraine also offered assistance to the Czech Republic, suffering from devastating floods.

The situation in the Czech Republic is extremely difficult due to heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers. This also affected railway services between the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

