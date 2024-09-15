عربي


Injury Toll In Enemy Strike On Apartment Block In Kharkiv Rises To 43 - State Emergency Service


9/15/2024 7:17:41 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv has increased to 43.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 21:30, one person was killed and 43 others were injured, including four children," the post reads.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy strike damaged seven apartment buildings and 20 cars in the city.

Read also: Russian forces attack health center in Kherson region

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 15, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on Kharkiv, hitting an apartment building. There were reports of 42 people injured in the attack.

On the ninth floor of the building hit by the enemy bomb, rescuers recovered the body of a dead person, likely a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing.

UkrinForm

