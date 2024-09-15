Ministry Of Interior Participates In National Oral And Dental Health Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Medical Services Department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) is participating in the National Oral and campaign, which falls in September of each year.

The 2024 campaign comes under the theme "Your teeth are the gateway to your health." The campaign is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and several related entities under the umbrella of the National Committee for Oral and Dental Health.

In that regard, MOI said in a statement on Sunday that the campaign includes an awareness and a mobile dental clinic at the MOI's Wadi Al Sail building, running from September 15 - 19, 2024, aimed at raising awareness about oral and dental health precautions and conducting medical check-ups for ministry staff at the mobile clinic, along with providing treatments.

Director of the Medical Services Department Brigadier Salem Saeed Al Rashidi emphasized the keenness of the MOI's Medical Services Department to participate in national health campaigns and events as it is part of the health system in the country and provides medical care to a large segment of the MOI's employees and their families.

He pointed out that the dental clinics in the administration have highly experienced human cadres, in addition to the capabilities and medical equipment, which help improve medical care to patients at the highest level of quality and efficiency. He lauded the constructive and fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and other medical authorities in the country.

For her part, Orthodontist Consultant and Head of Dental Clinics at the Medical Services Department and representative of the MOI in the National Committee for Oral and Dental Health Major Dr. Shaikha Jassim Abdul Jabbar said that the participation comes within the Medical Services Department's annual plan to contribute to community activities and events to raise awareness among the public and improve oral and dental health.

She stressed that the participation of the Medical Services Department this year focused on providing awareness advice to the ministry's members and providing a mobile dental clinic in the ministry's building to provide examinations and appropriate treatment to the ministry's members, in addition to spreading and promoting awareness through the MOI's website and its pages on social media, in addition to providing awareness publications to visitors.

The Medical Services Department is participating in the national survey on oral and dental health for adolescents aged 12-16, organized by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with partners from the Primary Health Care Corporation, Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar University, and QatarEnergy. The participation also includes disseminating educational messages and awareness content on oral and dental health.