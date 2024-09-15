Zelensky Hears Syrskyi's Report On Battlefield Situation, Operations In Kursk Region
Date
9/15/2024 7:17:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front and Ukrainian forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region.
The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
Zelensky thanked all Ukrainian units defending their positions in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk and Kupiansk sectors. In particular, he noted the 46th separate airmobile brigade, the paratroopers of the 79th brigade, the 25th separate airborne brigade, the 54th separate mechanized brigade, and the 35th separate marine brigade.
"In the Kursk region, we continue our active operations, and it is crucial that the 'exchange fund' for us, for our state is being replenished," Zelensky said.
