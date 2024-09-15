Qatar's Ambassador To France Honours Winners Of Qatar Arc Trials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Ali bin Jassim Al Thani awarded the winners of the main races of the Qatar Arc Trials for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at the ParisLongchamp racecourse in Paris on Sunday.

The trial race for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which has been sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club since 2008, included nine races, six of which were group races, all bearing the name of Qatar.

The six major group races, preparatory for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, were intense, filled with power, excitement, and competitiveness.

Owned by Abdulla bin Fahad Al Attiyah, CH'EZZA won the Gr1 PA Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon prestigious title under the guidance of trainer Francois Rohaut with Maxime Guyon in the saddle.

The four-year-old BLUESTOCKING (Camelot) lands a second Gr.1 success when winning the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Vermeille sponsored by QREC. After a good effort in the Gr.1 Juddmonte International Stakes against the colts at York in August, the Juddmonte -owned homebred filly offered a first win in this race to her trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Rossa Ryan.

The seven-year-old IRESINE (Manduro) lands the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp. Dual Gr.1 winner, the Bertrand Milliere - owned is trained by Jean-Pierre Gauvin and was ridden to success by the talented female jockey Marie Velon.

The Gr.2 Qatar Prix Niel - went the way of the outstanding three-year-old colt Sosie (Sea The Stars) who scored a second Group success to his career. Owned by Wertheimer & Frere and given an excellent ride by Maxime Guyon who makes it a double on the card, the Andre Fabre - trained is now on his way to the Arc.

In the Group 3 Qatar Prix du Pin race, Topgear won the competition.

The nine-year-old PRADARO (Pennys Picnic) secured his second Group victory by winning the Gr.3 Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert. Trained by Sofie Lanslots and ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre, the Stal Vie En Rose - owned gelding showed his best to realise a stunning performance.

The Qatar Arc Trials is considered a prominent sporting event, featuring exceptional sports and entertainment activities. It brings together top international horses competing against each other at the highest level.