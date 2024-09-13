Umerov Discusses Urgent Needs Of AFU With Danish Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen the dynamics on the battlefield, the enemy's plans and the urgent needs of the Armed Forces.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov posted this on .

He thanked the and people of Denmark for their faith in Ukraine's victory, support and significant contribution to the fight against the aggressor.

“Denmark was the first country to invest in the development of Ukraine's defense industry - we call it the Danish model. In particular, it directly financed the production of Ukrainian equipment worth more than EUR 50 million,” the minister reminded.

The Defense Minister pointed out that Russian aviation carries out about 200 sorties every day, launching up to 150 bombs. To stop Russia's superiority, Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense.

“We need air superiority. Denmark plays a key role in this by training our pilots and providing F-16 aircraft, which have already proven their effectiveness,” Umerov said.

He expressed confidence that cooperation with Denmark will help ensure a free future for Ukraine and Europe.

As Ukrinform reported, in August, the Danish government announced a new aid package worth USD 115 million to meet Kyiv's military needs in both the short and long term.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook