Galushchenko, EBRD Delegation Discuss Cooperation In Restoration Of Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian German Galushchenko and a delegation of the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone, have discussed cooperation to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy system and preparations for the upcoming winter.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In particular, the parties discussed the current projects on the implementation of distributed generation, involving state-owned companies,” the report states.

According to Galushchenko, it is necessary to accelerate the implementation of projects as much as possible in order to support Ukraine's energy system during the heating season.

The parties also considered the issues of corporate governance in the key companies of Ukraine's energy sector, namely the appointment and election of members for their supervisory boards and management.

Separately, the parties spoke about the possibility of deepening cooperation in nuclear energy, in particular the financing of projects on strengthening nuclear safety.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Matteo Patrone discussed the implementation of joint infrastructure and humanitarian projects , including the provision of water supply to Mykolaiv.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry