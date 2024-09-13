Tiger Creek Achieves Outstanding First Inspection Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luna the Lioness Lies on Her Rocks Watching a Keeper

Inspector States Tiger Creek is at An Excellent Starting Point for AZA Accreditation

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger Creek Sanctuary, a premier 501(c)(3) large cat sanctuary located in Tyler, Texas, has proudly received an impressive initial inspection report by a third party auditor. This comprehensive evaluation highlights the sanctuary's dedication to excellence in animal care and facility management.On August 29, 2024, the auditor, along with key staff members, toured the sanctuary. The inspection revealed a range of commendable features and practices that underscore Tiger Creek's commitment to providing a safe, well-maintained, and enriching environment for its resident animals.Facility OverviewTiger Creek Sanctuary's facility, encompassing over 100 acres, demonstrates a high standard of care with 9.6 acres specifically developed for housing its resident animals. The entire area is secured with robust fencing, including a 6-8 foot perimeter fence and an 8-foot independent fence around the animal habitats, complemented by 12-foot cantilevered heavy gauge chain-link fencing where necessary. Innovative locking mechanisms and red indicator lights on all shift doors enhance safety and operational efficiency.Animal Welfare and EnrichmentThe auditor praised the sanctuary's well-maintained walkways, enclosures, and grounds. The non-human primate collection, including Ring-tailed Lemurs and an older Rhesus Macaque, benefits from well-sized enclosures and varied enrichment opportunities. Although the night houses are functional, recommendations have been made to explore additional lighting and enrichment options, reflecting Tiger Creek's proactive approach to continuous improvement.The sanctuary's large and diverse animal collection includes two two-toed sloth housed in an adequately sized enclosure, and a variety of species with suitable outdoor habitats featuring natural substrate and automated drinkers. The spacious enclosures, including the notable 60 ft by 100 ft habitat for foxes and a bobcat, offer ample space and variety.Ongoing DevelopmentsThe inspection highlighted Tiger Creek's commitment to future improvements, including a new quarantine facility under construction and an upcoming primate and sloth holding area designed to enhance indoor housing and provide attached outdoor habitats. These developments underscore the sanctuary's dedication to providing top-notch care for its residents.Operational ExcellenceThe sanctuary's operational facilities, including a well-organized nutrition program and a functional on-site clinic, are integral to its high standards of animal care. The clinic, which doubles as the administration building, is well-equipped with essential medical equipment and ensures effective veterinary care. Tiger Creek's nutritional program, with its efficient inventory management and high-quality food sources, further supports the health and well-being of its animals.Education and TrainingTiger Creek Sanctuary excels in staff development, offering a robust internship program and encouraging continued education through AZA conferences and training modules. The team's dedication to professional growth, coupled with their commitment to wildlife rehabilitation, enhances the overall quality of care provided.Looking AheadThe auditors' initial inspection report commended Tiger Creek Sanctuary for its exceptional starting point and outlined areas for further refinement to align with AZA standards after joining AZA's Pathway to Membership on June 28th of this year. The sanctuary's proactive stance on addressing recommendations and its strategic planning for future inspections reflect its commitment to excellence.Tiger Creek Sanctuary is excited about its progress and is eager to continue its journey toward achieving the highest standards in animal care and welfare. The sanctuary is planning for the next visit in late winter or spring 2025 to showcase its ongoing enhancements and ensure continued compliance with best practices.For more information about Tiger Creek Sanctuary and its mission to protect and care for large cats and other exotic animals, please visit tigercreek

Emily Brooks

Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

+1 903-858-1008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.