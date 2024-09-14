Biden, Starmer Reaffirm Unwavering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Keir Starmer during a meeting in Washington reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and condemned cooperation between Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

The White House said this in a readout of Biden's meeting with Starmer, Ukrinform reports.

"The leaders had an in-depth discussion on a range of foreign policy issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia's aggression," the statement reads.

Biden and Starmer expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea's provision of lethal weapons to Russia and China's support to Russia's defense industrial base.

U.S. working on lifting ban on Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities - Biden

In addition, the two countries' leaders reiterated their ironclad commitment to Israel's security, the urgent need for a ceasefire deal that will free the hostages and enable increased relief in Gaza, and the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Biden and Starmer also condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The parties also discussed U.S.-UK cooperation on clean energy and advanced technologies, on AUKUS, as well as opportunities to deepen U.S.-UK economic ties.

Photo: EPA