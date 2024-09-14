J & K Cong Issues Show-Cause Notices To Party Leaders Who Filed Nominations As Independents
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday issued show-cause notices to several party leaders for breach of alliance unity after they filed nominations as Independent candidates for the assembly elections in the Union territory.
J-K Congress has taken notice of the breach of alliance unity by various party leaders, a spokesperson of the unit said.
He said the party has sought explanations from these leaders within three days, failing which strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them.
Many Congress leaders, including Ganderbal district president Sahil Farooq, have entered the poll fray as Independent candidates after the party announced a seat-sharing arrangement with the National Conference (NC).
Farooq is contesting from the Ganderbal assembly segment against NC vice-president Omar Abdullah.
