Russians Hit Kharkiv With Glide Bomb - Mayor

9/14/2024 12:16:39 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors have struck Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district with a guided aerial bomb.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"A glide bomb strike on Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, there was a hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district," he wrote.

Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified, Terekhov added.

Later, Terekhov clarified that garages had been damaged in the strike.

"Fortunately, no one was injured," the mayor said.

UkrinForm

