Assembly Elections 2024: From Jammu Kashmir's Doda To Haryana-What PM Modi's Schedule Looks Like

With Assembly scheduled for Jammu and Kashmir in three phases beginning from September 18, Prime Narendra Modi will be addressing a mega rally at the Doda district, on Saturday. He is also scheduled to visit Kurukshetra, Haryana, to meet his supporters there.

PM Modi's visit to Doda

Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday will mark the first time in 42 years that a prime minister visits Doda, reported ANI. The last prime ministerial visit was in 1982, said G Kishan Reddy, Union and Mines Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

To ensure a secure and smooth election rally at the stadium in Doda town, multi-tier security has been set up across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, particularly around the event location.

For the 2024 Assembly Elections, the BJP is competing for all 43 seats in the Jammu division.

The J-K Assembly elections will be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the vote counting scheduled for October 8. This will be the first Assembly election in J&K in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

During the 2014 Assembly elections, PM Modi addressed a BJP rally in Kishtwar. Since then, residents of Doda have been eagerly anticipating his visit, according to a local leader.

Narendra Modi to address Kurukshetra rally

With the BJP aiming for a third term in Haryana, Narendra Modi will also be visiting Kurukshetra today for his first rally for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

Strict security measures have been implemented around the venue for Modi's rally, with senior police officers visiting the site on Friday to review the security arrangements, reported PTI.

Haryana will witness the Assembly Elections on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8, 2024.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the public to attend the rally in large numbers, and emphasized that the "lotus" will bloom for a third time in the state, mentioned a PTI report.



