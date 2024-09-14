India Recovers 45 Of Its Citizens From Russian Army Ranks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) India secured the release of 45 of its citizens who had been illegally forced to join the Russian and fight against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Indian of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform wrote citing NDTV .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that at least 50 more Indians are at the front in Ukraine as part of the Russian army. Currently, efforts are being made to release them from the battlefield, said the spokesman for MFA.

During Indian Prime Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow, Russian leader Vladimir assured him that Moscow would release all Indians who were misled and "drafted" into the ranks of the Russian army.

It is noted that about a hundred Indian citizens ended up in the Russian army, four Indians died as a result of their participation in Russia's war against Ukraine. Indian police have arrested at least four persons involved in the recruitment of Indian citizens into the Russian army.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 7, a "large human trafficking network" was exposed in India, within which young people would be sent to Russia with the promise of jobs, after which they were forced to join the war against Ukraine.

The traffickers, who operated in several states across India, would find recruits through social media and with the help of local agents.

A total of 50 million rupees (US$605,000) in cash, as well as some documents and electronic records, have already been seized from members of the trafficking network.