Mandya Riots: K’Taka Being Governed By Taliban-Like Govt, Says BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) Slamming the Karnataka over the handling of the Nagamangala riots in Mandya district during the Ganesh Visarjan procession, the BJP stated on Friday that there is a Taliban-like government in the state.

The party further pointed out that only Hindus were named as accused number one to accused number 23 in the FIR and the names of Muslim accused came after that.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka stated on Friday,“The communal clash that occurred during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala and the irresponsible and negligent statements by the Home that followed have once again proven that the state is being governed by a Taliban-like government that supports fundamentalists.”

Ashoka further demanded that the police officers responsible for filing the FIR should be immediately suspended.

“If this conspiracy of targeting only Hindus in the FIR is not dropped, the BJP will be forced to take to the streets in Nagamangala for an aggressive protest. This is a warning to the government,” Ashoka added.

“Why were only Hindus named from accused number one to accused number 23 in the FIR, and the names of Muslims come later? Isn't this a glaring example of appeasement, with the government attempting to shield the rioters?” Ashoka pointed out.

Ashoka alleged,“Despite clear evidence that this premeditated act involved targeting Hindus, with stones, petrol bombs, and swords stockpiled in advance to ambush the Ganesh Visarjan procession, the Congress government is trying to downplay it as an 'accidental' and 'minor' incident. This suggests that the government is willing to sacrifice Hindus to appease Muslim extremists.”

“The Congress government must answer the pressing questions troubling the minds of Hindus across the state. Even though there was a riot at the same place last year, why wasn't there a strict police presence as a precaution this year?” Ashoka questioned.

He further questioned,“Despite the history of such incidents, why didn't the Intelligence agencies provide any information? Isn't this a failure of the police department? Or did they have Intelligence and still chose to ignore it?”

“Although a route map for the Ganesh procession was approved, why was there no security provided along the route? Why was the District Armed Reserve van, which was in town, sent elsewhere after the procession began?” Ashoka asked.

“Even though the riot started on Wednesday night and continued for two hours, why wasn't an additional force, located just 40 kms away, called in urgently? Why were those who had legally obtained permission to install the Ganesh idol made the primary accused (A1) in the FIR?” Ashoka questioned.

“Is Karnataka an Islamic Republic that dictates that Ganesh processions cannot pass in front of a mosque or dargah?” Ashoka questioned.

“Considering the stockpiling of petrol bombs, stones, swords, and dangerous weapons in the mosque to start the riot, isn't it clear that this was a premeditated act? Despite the use of dangerous materials in the riot and property damage amounting to Rs 25 crore, why does the Home Minister still describe it as a 'minor' or 'accidental' incident? Who provided him with such information? Or is there any pressure on him to speak this way? Or is the Congress government trying to protect someone?” Ashoka underlined.

“Despite such a major incident, why has the Home Minister still not visited Nagamangala, which is only 130 kms away from Bengaluru?” Ashoka asked.