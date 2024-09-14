Dubai: This Bus Conductor Fights Cancer And Also Inspires Students Here's How

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Sat 14 Sep 2024, 7:49 AM

Rabina Neupane, 44, who works as a school bus conductor, has been battling cancer for the past two years. She has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation sessions - often spending nights in pain. Yet, she rarely takes time off from work, demonstrating an unwavering spirit.

It was her resilience that caught the attention of Ann John, English teacher and coordinator of the 'Living Library' at GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail. The school recently hosted a unique 'Living Library' session as part of Literacy Week and invited Rabina as one of the speakers.

The event was about“bringing the power of human stories to the forefront.” Instead of borrowing books, students had the opportunity to "borrow" people - individuals from the school community who shared their life stories, experiences, and insights in an intimate and impactful format.

Rabina was invited to speak in front of the students to share her life story.“Even when she's in pain, Rabina is always smiling. We wanted the children to learn resilience from someone like her – a living example of true strength,” Ann told Khaleej Times, explaining the unanimous choice of Rabina to talk during the Living Library session.

Doting mother, supportive wife

Originally from Jhapa, Nepal, Rabina moved to Dubai in 2012 to support her family, which included her husband and two children. She joined GEMS New Millennium School as a bus conductor in 2016. Before this, she worked at an Arabic school as support staff.

In 2022, Rabina was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent mastectomy. She shared:“I was married off when I was 13. Due to financial difficulties, I had to leave my family to find work here. When I discovered I had cancer, I didn't tell anyone back home because my mother had passed away from the same disease, and I didn't want to worry them.”

Tragedy struck again earlier this year when her husband suffered a fatal heart attack. Upon returning to Nepal for his funeral, Rabina's secret battle with cancer was revealed.“My relatives did not want me to return to Dubai because of my condition, but I wasn't ready to give up. If this is what the Almighty has chosen for me, I am ready to accept it,” she explained in her mother tongue.

The impact of her words was profound. Her story resonated deeply with the audience.“After sharing my story, I told the kids not to let stress overwhelm them, no matter what life throws their way. Gratitude and faith are the only way forward,” Rabina said.

Moved by strength and courage

Ann said:“Many students were deeply moved by her strength and courage. Rabina's story also helped the students see the support staff as individuals with their own challenges and triumphs, rather than just helpers around the school.”

Rabina's story personified the event's theme: 'Navigating Life: A Living Library of Resilience and Transformative Choices', aimed at inspiring high school students by connecting them with speakers who had faced challenging life decisions.

It was not only Rabina who spoke at the event. Jayadeep Varma, a sales manager in Dubai, also shared his reflections. He said:“I spoke about having a vision in life and working toward it, using the example of a classmate who, despite poor circumstances, rose to success through hard work and perseverance. The students were eager to listen, and I was happy to impart my humble life lessons.”

GEMS New Millennium School, Al Khail first introduced the Living Library in 2022, featuring school officials Preetam Shetty and Ruthvik Bhujanga, who shared their experiences with Grade 9 students. The following year, the initiative expanded to include 33 volunteers from various walks of life addressing the high school students.

This year, the Living Library also invited parents, alumni, and support staff to participate, providing students with diverse perspectives on resilience and decision-making. The event gave students a first-hand look at how these individuals overcame challenges, inspiring them to face their own life choices with courage and determination.

Radhika Raman Sewal, a learning and development professional, said: "Through engaging and lively discussions, I shared my story about how I worked to sustain my career while moving across three countries. In turn, the students shared how they're coping with changes in their own lives."

