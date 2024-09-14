عربي


Trump Promises To Eliminate Overtime Taxes If Elected

9/14/2024 12:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Republican presidential candidate Donald trump has promised to eliminate all overtime taxes if elected to office, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Trump made this announcement at a rally in Arizona.

"Today, I am declaring that as part of our tax cut policy, we will eliminate all overtime taxes. This will give people more incentive to work and make it easier for companies to hire," Trump said.

He added that if a US resident works overtime, their salary beyond 40 hours a week should not be taxed.

