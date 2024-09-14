Trump Promises To Eliminate Overtime Taxes If Elected
Date
9/14/2024 12:16:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US Republican presidential candidate Donald trump has promised
to eliminate all overtime taxes if elected to office,
Azernews reports citing foreign media.
Trump made this announcement at a rally in Arizona.
"Today, I am declaring that as part of our tax cut policy, we
will eliminate all overtime taxes. This will give people more
incentive to work and make it easier for companies to hire," Trump
said.
He added that if a US resident works overtime, their salary
beyond 40 hours a week should not be taxed.
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108672900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.