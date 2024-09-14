Trump Promises To Eliminate Overtime Taxes If Elected

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US presidential candidate Donald has promised to eliminate all overtime taxes if elected to office, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

Trump made this announcement at a rally in Arizona.

"Today, I am declaring that as part of our tax cut policy, we will eliminate all overtime taxes. This will give people more incentive to work and make it easier for companies to hire," Trump said.

He added that if a US resident works overtime, their salary beyond 40 hours a week should not be taxed.