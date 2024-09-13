Business Jet Market Worth $156.99 Billion By 2032 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latin America holds the second highest growth rate for the business jet . The growth in this region is attributed due to increased adoption of private solutions. Increasing corporate activities in countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico is driving the Latin American market. Improvements in aviation infrastructure including airport expansions and development of new MRO facilities are also boosting the growth.

Major players operating in the business jet companies

include Airbus (Netherlands), Textron, (US), Bombardier (Canada), Embraer (Brazil), General Dynamics (US), and The Boeing Company (US), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



Commercial Electric Aircraft Market

by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (<200 Km, 200-500 Km, >500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

eVTOL Aircraft Market

by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Mode of Operation, Application, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Urban Air Mobility Market

by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region – Global Forecast to 2035

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

by Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), Technology, Propulsion, Material, System, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Electric Aircraft Market

by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing), Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), System, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight:

Content Source: PressReleases/business-jet

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED