Msheireb Downtown Doha Hosts Charitable Art Installation

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable developer, in - cooperation with Qatar Charity and White Event company, announced an upcoming opening of a charitable art installation titled“Echo of Lost Innocence” designed by multidisciplinary artist Bachir Mohammad.

The artwork will be displayed at Barahat Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha from September 16 to 26, 2024, serving as a symbol of deep empathy and solidarity with the children of Gaza and as a call for global solidarity with their suffering. The installation will be open to the public daily from 4pm to 10pm with free admission.

CEO of Msheireb Properties Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, commented on hosting this charitable artwork:“Msheireb Downtown Doha serves as a platform for cultural and artistic expression, social impact, and interaction. We consider the art project 'Echo of Lost Innocence' a reflection of this role and our ongoing commitment to providing spaces that support humanitarian causes and encourage positive societal change, while addressing pressing global issues.”

CEO of Qatar Charity Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, emphasised the humanitarian aspect of the project:“This collaboration with our partners at Msheireb Properties and artist Bachir Mohammad allows us to harness art to provide tangible support for Gaza's children. The proceeds from this initiative will directly contribute to our ongoing efforts in the region, providing essential aid and planting hope for victims of conflicts and wars.

"This joint effort demonstrates the positive impact that institutional coordination and cooperation can achieve in addressing regional and global humanitarian challenges and crises, and alleviating their severity.”

The art installation contains over 15,000 small teddy bear sculptures, each symbolising a child's life lost during the war up to the start of this project. The bears wear black T-shirts with the message:“I'm not just a number. I'm human. With an identity. With a homeland. I am Palestine.”

Artist Bachir Mohammad, who designed and envisioned this artwork, spoke about his inspiration:“As an artist and designer, I believe in the immense power of visual storytelling to evoke empathy and encourage action to make a tangible difference in reality. The idea for 'Echo of Lost Innocence' emerged from a deep sense of responsibility towards the suffering and plight endured by children in conflict zones, and the duty to highlight this in the public sphere.

In this work, the teddy bears embody the lives of thousands of children who had dreams and were nurtured by families, only to find themselves facing a lost future consumed by war. Through this installation, I want to remind the world of their suffering and call for action to help them, hoping to ignite in visitors a spark that drives them to contribute to making a real positive change by supporting the children of Gaza.”

Following the installation of the artwork at Barahat Msheireb, a group exhibition titled“For the Children of Gaza” will be held at Msheireb Museums in Bin Jelmood House.

The event is supported by Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Msheireb Galleria, almarkhiya Gallery, The Local Context, Bluribbon Design Atelier, iPrint, and Salamis.