Kids Using Lotions Have Higher Levels Of Hormone-Disrupting Toxins Study

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Children who use more personal care products like sunscreen, lotion, soaps and haircare items have higher levels of toxic phthalates in their bodies, new research finds, and the highest levels were found in Black and Latino children, Azernews reports citing The Guardian.

The study checked more than 600 urine samples from four- to eight-year-olds for phthalates, which are highly toxic endocrine disruptors that can alter hormone production, and are linked to reproductive, immune system and metabolic diseases. They are also considered developmental toxicants that impact children's behavior and learning ability.

The study's findings are“concerning”, said Michael Bloom, a George Mason University researcher and lead author of the study.

“The results show that the use of skincare products on children are sources of exposure to these chemicals,” Bloom said.“What also definitely raises concern is that these products tend to be used frequently and over long periods of time.”

Phthalates are common plasticizers used in plastic containers across the economy, and many companies also add them as ingredients to personal care products to help stabilize them or carry fragrances. Phthalates can migrate from plastic containers into personal care items, and recent testing has also found them widely contaminating food and medications.