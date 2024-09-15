Kids Using Lotions Have Higher Levels Of Hormone-Disrupting Toxins Study
Children who use more personal care products like sunscreen,
lotion, soaps and haircare items have higher levels of toxic
phthalates in their bodies, new research finds, and the highest
levels were found in Black and Latino children,
Azernews reports citing The Guardian.
The study checked more than 600 urine samples from four- to
eight-year-olds for phthalates, which are highly toxic endocrine
disruptors that can alter hormone production, and are linked to
reproductive, immune system and metabolic diseases. They are also
considered developmental toxicants that impact children's behavior
and learning ability.
The study's findings are“concerning”, said Michael Bloom, a
George Mason University researcher and lead author of the
study.
“The results show that the use of skincare products on children
are sources of exposure to these chemicals,” Bloom said.“What also
definitely raises concern is that these products tend to be used
frequently and over long periods of time.”
Phthalates are common plasticizers used in plastic containers
across the economy, and many companies also add them as ingredients
to personal care products to help stabilize them or carry
fragrances. Phthalates can migrate from plastic containers into
personal care items, and recent testing has also found them widely
contaminating food and medications.
