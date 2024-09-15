Head Of NP Was Shown Remote-Controlled Demining Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leadership of the National and First Deputy Prime and Minister of Yulia Svyrydenko attended a demonstration of demining equipment organized by the Howard Buffett Foundation.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police , Ukrinform reports.

The event was attended by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, his deputy Andriy Nebytov, as well as representatives of The HALO Trust, who have been helping to demine Ukraine since 2015.

As noted, the demonstrated equipment is controlled remotely by the operator, moving along specified lines and routes without deviating from the coordinates. Special sensors“read” the terrain and save the route without missing a single piece.

“Today we have to ensure that Ukraine becomes a leader in demining. Using such technologies, it is possible to avoid human losses,” emphasized Vyhivskyi.

He noted that demining machines for the de-occupied territories help deminers avoid injuries and save the lives of police officers.

Ivan Vyhivskyi expressed his gratitude to Howard Buffett for his continued support of the National Police, as well as The HALO Trust, which helps to demine the de-occupied territories.

“It is valuable that a safe Ukraine is our common goal,” the head of the NPU said.

As reported, there are 53 mine action operators in Ukraine who have received the relevant certification documents and permits to carry out humanitarian demining.