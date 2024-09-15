Qatar-Thailand Trade Hit $3.8Bn In 2023: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar and Thailand have fostered a robust and multifaceted partnership since the establishment of relations in 1980.

Over the past four decades, cooperation between the two nations has expanded across numerous key areas, including and security collaboration, trade and investment, sustainable development, and innovation, food and security, tourism, and wellness tourism, and people-to-people connections.

The extensive collaboration reflects the shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations.

Thai Ambassador to Qatar, H E Sira Swangsilpa, speaking to The Peninsula, said,“In 2023, bilateral trade between Thailand and Qatar reached a substantial value of $3.789bn. Thailand's major exports to Qatar include automobile parts, gems and jewelry, and air conditioners, while Qatar exports liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, and fertilisers to Thailand. The establishment of QatarEnergy's office in Bangkok underscores the growing importance of LNG trade between our countries.

“Thailand, as a major global food exporter, is keen to expand its trade in food and agricultural products, thereby supporting Qatar's food security efforts. In August 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy co-organised a landmark visit for executives from Qatar's Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health to Thailand.

“This initiative marks the first joint project between the Embassy and the Food Safety Department, representing a significant step in aligning our national development agendas, such as Ignite Thailand, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the upcoming Qatar National Food Security Strategy 2024 - 2030. During the visit, both sides exchanged insights on Thailand's food safety protocols, including pre-export inspections, port control and management, and the detection of Haram components at the Halal Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

The Ambassador added,“Investment ties between Thailand and Qatar are both dynamic and impactful, reflecting a deepening economic partnership. Thai investments in Qatar are notably prominent in the hospitality and wellness sectors, with several Thai hotel brands establishing a strong presence. For example, renowned Thai hotel chains such as Dusit Thani, Centara, and Anantara have expanded their operations in Doha, contributing to the city's growing luxury hospitality market.

“Thai investors have also ventured into the restaurant and spa industries. On the other hand, Qatari investors are increasingly interested in Thailand's hospitality and wellness sectors and renewable energy investments. Strengthening bilateral investment, particularly in food security, green and smart farming, innovative technologies, clean energy, and wellness and medical tourism, is essential for ensuring sustainable development and mutual prosperity.”

Swangsilpa, speaking about the cultural exchanges between two countries, said,“Cultural exchanges between our nations thrive through vibrant interactions and the exchange of visitors. Thailand remains a popular travel destination for Qataris, offering them a firsthand experience of our rich cultural heritage. The presence of over 20 Thai restaurants in Qatar serves as a testament to this cultural bridge, fostering deeper connections between our peoples.

“The Royal Thai Embassy is dedicated to fostering these exchanges. Earlier this year, our Thai Pavilion at the“Hello Asia” event, held alongside the AFC Asian Cup 2024 in February, showcased Thai culture and traditions.

Additionally, the“Experience the Thai-ness Trio: Thai Food, Thai Massage, and Muay Thai,” held at Banyan Tree Hotel Doha on September 10, 2024, provided guests with an immersive experience of Thailand's rich traditions and vibrant culture through three of its most iconic pillars: culinary arts, massage therapy, and Muay Thai (Thai Boxing). This event highlighted the profound history and enduring influence of Thai martial arts, wellness practices, and culinary arts.

“The Royal Thai Embassy remains committed to fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening the friendship between Thailand and Qatar through dynamic cultural exchanges and social interactions. These initiatives provide a foundation for bilateral cooperation across various shared interests.”

Highlighting Thailand's tourism potential, he said,“Thailand continues to be a premier destination for Qataris and expatriates living in Qatar, renowned for its exceptional hospitality, rich culture, and outstanding medical tourism services. From January to August 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Doha issued over 7,000 tourist visas to Qatar residents to Thailand. The land of smiles, has welcomed over 14 million international tourists, including more than 26,000 Qataris, during this period. Recent enhancements by the Royal Thai Government to Visa-On-Arrival (VOA) and visa exemption privileges have further facilitated travel.”

”Moreover, the Embassy's introduction of an online e-Visa application platform in March 2024, , has further simplified travel, allowing Qatari residents to apply for visas conveniently without the need for physical document submission at the Embassy said that approximately 4,000 Thai citizens currently reside in Qatar, contributing to various sectors.

“A noteworthy portion of these contributions comes from the aviation industry. About 1,500 Thai professionals are employed by Qatar Airways, serving in diverse roles including pilots, cabin crews, ground staff, and management. This substantial workforce plays a pivotal role in supporting Qatar Airways' global operations and maintaining its high service standards.

“Additionally, many Thai nationals are employed in the hospitality and restaurant sectors. Their expertise and cultural influence enhance the vibrancy and diversity of Qatar's hospitality industry, offering unique culinary and service experiences that enrich the local cultural landscape. The presence of Thai individuals and companies in Qatar not only bolsters the country's economic development but also significantly contributes to its cultural diversity.

“Their contributions foster greater cross-cultural understanding and add to the dynamic social fabric of Qatar, underscoring the strength and depth of our bilateral ties.

The Thai envoy said that education, research, and innovation are vital aspects of Qatar and Thailand's bilateral relationship.

“In September 2023, we organised a seminar on Shariah-Compliant Innovation, where Thai researchers demonstrated groundbreaking advancements in Halal Sciences, such as the detection of Haram components and DNA in food products. Building on this, as mentioned earlier, in August 2024, the Embassy co-organised a working visit to Thailand for Qatar's Food Safety Department executives. This visit facilitated further cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and best practices,” he said.

“In addition to research promotion initiatives, there are currently 15 Thai high school students in Qatar who have received scholarships from the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. Recently, one of the graduated scholarship recipients is now enrolled in Carnegie-Mellon University in Qatar's undergraduate programme with the full-funded scholarship,” he added.

“Moreover, there are two graduate students who are enrolled in Master's and PhD programmes. We believe that scholarships and funding play a pivotal role in promoting people-to-people exchanges. The Embassy anticipates greater collaboration in academic research and capacity-building initiatives and hopes to see an increase in Thai students pursuing studies in Qatar.”