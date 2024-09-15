Olena Zelenska: Every Ukrainian In Canada Is Ambassador Of Our Interests

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is grateful to the community in Canada for its continued help and support amid the Russian war of aggression.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, addressing the participants of the Ukrainian Festival in Toronto.

“Dear residents of Toronto, Canadians! I thank each and every one of you for what you do, and most importantly, for your wisdom, for what you understand: Ukraine is now defending not only itself, but also the global rules of coexistence, security and justice as values of the normal world. If we stand, we will all stand. Aggression should not feel unpunished. Therefore, your support for us is your investment in the security of everyone, including Canada . Thank you for helping us and making the whole world safer,” Zelenska said.

In her opinion,“although the Russian attack has scattered our people around the world, the bond between us is strong.”“All of you are ambassadors of Ukraine in the defense of national interests, and your power is unlimited,” she emphasized.

Zelenska called on the Ukrainian Canadian community to“continue to talk about Ukraine, about its pain, to continue to support your family and friends in Ukraine, as well as our defenders.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Bloor West Village Ukrainian Culture Street Festival, which is taking place this weekend in Toronto, Canada, is attended by about a million people every year. This is the largest such event in North America. In addition to a huge variety of Ukrainian cuisine, the organizers have prepared a wide cultural program for visitors. Over the course of three days, the festival's stage hosts theater performances, movie screenings, and even a fashion show.