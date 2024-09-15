Mohammed Miandad Named Top 100 Global Leader By Forbes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a remarkable achievement that transcends borders, Mohammad Miandad, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare and Chairman & Managing Director of 33 Holdings, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders by the prestigious Forbes Middle East. This recognition underscores his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare diversification not just in Qatar, but globally.

Standing tall among the best

This coveted distinction places Mr. Miandad in a league of extraordinary healthcare leaders from across the GCC, and other Nationalities from Canada, the US, and beyond. Notably, he is the only Indian national residing in Qatar to be featured on this prestigious list. This recognition is a powerful indication to his ability to bridge geographical and cultural divides through his leadership and vision.

Leading with Innovation

Under Mr. Miandad's guidance, Naseem Healthcare has emerged as a trailblazer in Qatar's healthcare landscape. He has consistently driven the organization towards excellence, pioneering groundbreaking solutions that elevate patient care and accessibility within the region. His dedication to innovation has resulted in his diversified healthcare investments to ABM4 Trading, ABM4 Scientific, Dfine Dental Lab, and Qatar Institute of Speech and Hearing (QISH), that has significantly enhanced the lives of countless individuals.

Ever humble, Mr. Miandad acknowledges this achievement as a collective triumph. "This recognition is a true honour, but it wouldn't be possible without the unwavering dedication of my entire team," he states. "Their hard work and solid support are the foundation upon which my every milestone is built."

