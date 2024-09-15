Tobacco Control Center Promotes Smoking Cessation At S'hail 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Tobacco Control Center, a World Organization (WHO) collaborating center for treating tobacco dependence, participated in the Katara International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024) from September 10 to 14.

Under the slogan“Catch It Before It Catches You,” the center set up an educational booth to raise awareness among exhibition visitors about the harms of tobacco use, particularly new tobacco products, and to highlight the center's role in supporting smokers who wish to quit.

During the exhibition, the center distributed informational brochures, emphasising the importance of quitting smoking to prevent serious and chronic diseases and lead a healthier lifestyle. The team at the booth also addressed visitor enquiries about effective smoking cessation methods and the services offered by the center.

Additionally, carbon monoxide level testing was available for smokers attending the exhibition.

The booth highlighted the harmful effects of nicotine pouches, also known as Sweika or European snus, which are small white pouches placed inside the mouth between the gums and inner lip.

These pouches contain nicotine and added flavours, with a higher concentration of nicotine than other tobacco products. It is important to note that nicotine pouches have not been approved as a smoking cessation aid.

Studies indicate that high concentrations of nicotine can impair certain areas of the brain, and excessive use of nicotine pouches can lead to nicotine poisoning in some cases. Health issues associated with the use of these pouches include difficulty concentrating, lethargy, gum irritation, mouth ulcers, nausea, hiccups, and insomnia.

The Tobacco Control Center's awareness activities at the S'hail 2024 exhibition were well received by the public, with many expressing an interest in learning more about the center's efforts and the safe, effective methods available for quitting smoking.

For more information about HMC's Tobacco Control Center and its services, public can call 50800959 or 40254857 or visit the center at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City, Building 311, 3rd Floor.

