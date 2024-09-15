Winner Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix To Be Determined Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Today, the winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking
place in Baku for the eighth time, will be determined,
Azernews reports.
The main race will start at 15:00.
Yesterday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the qualification,
Oscar Piastri from McLaren took second place, and Leclerc's
teammate Carlos Sainz came third. Sergio Perez from Red Bull will
start the main race from the 4th position, and George Russell from
Mercedes from the fifth.
Today, the Formula 2 competition will also conclude. The main
race will begin at 11:35. Richard Verschoor from the Trident team
showed the best result in qualification.
The Baku track, with a total length of 6.003 km, consists of 20
turns and 51 laps, with drivers having to cover a total of 306.049
km. The race was first held in Baku in 2016. Then it was called the
European Grand Prix.
In 2016, German Nico Rosberg was the first to cross the finish
line. In subsequent years, the Grand Prix winners were Australian
Daniel Ricciardo (2017), Briton Lewis Hamilton (2018), Finn
Valtteri Bottas (2019), Mexican Sergio Perez (2021, 2023), and
Dutch driver Max Verstappen (2022). In 2020, the race in the
Azerbaijani capital was not held due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
At the start of the main race, Dutch Red Bull driver Max
Verstappen leads the overall standings (303 points), Britain's
Lando Norris from McLaren is second (241 points), Monegasque
Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is third (217 points), followed by
Australian Oscar Piastri representing McLaren (197), and Spaniard
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completes the top five with 184 points.
In the Constructors' Cup, Red Bull leads with 446 points,
McLaren is in second place (438 points), and Ferrari is third (407
points).
