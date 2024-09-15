Winner Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix To Be Determined Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, the winner of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place in Baku for the eighth time, will be determined, Azernews reports.

The main race will start at 15:00.

Yesterday, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the qualification, Oscar Piastri from McLaren took second place, and Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz came third. Sergio Perez from Red Bull will start the main race from the 4th position, and George Russell from Mercedes from the fifth.

Today, the Formula 2 competition will also conclude. The main race will begin at 11:35. Richard Verschoor from the Trident team showed the best result in qualification.

The Baku track, with a total length of 6.003 km, consists of 20 turns and 51 laps, with drivers having to cover a total of 306.049 km. The race was first held in Baku in 2016. Then it was called the European Grand Prix.

In 2016, German Nico Rosberg was the first to cross the finish line. In subsequent years, the Grand Prix winners were Australian Daniel Ricciardo (2017), Briton Lewis Hamilton (2018), Finn Valtteri Bottas (2019), Mexican Sergio Perez (2021, 2023), and Dutch driver Max Verstappen (2022). In 2020, the race in the Azerbaijani capital was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the start of the main race, Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen leads the overall standings (303 points), Britain's Lando Norris from McLaren is second (241 points), Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is third (217 points), followed by Australian Oscar Piastri representing McLaren (197), and Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completes the top five with 184 points.

In the Constructors' Cup, Red Bull leads with 446 points, McLaren is in second place (438 points), and Ferrari is third (407 points).