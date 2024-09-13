BRS MLA Booked For Threatening Police Officer

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Cyberabad have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with the incident at Cyberabad Police Commissioner's office on Thursday when he along with other BRS leaders were staging a protest over the attack on his residence by defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and his followers.

A case against Kaushik Reddy was registered at Raidurgam Police Station under BNS sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation).

The case was registered against the Huzurabad MLA on a complaint by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravichandan.

Kaushik Reddy, former minister T. Harish Rao and other BRS leaders had on Thursday staged a protest at the Police Commissioner's office, demanding action against Gandhi and his supporters for the attack on Kaushik Reddy's residence at Kondapur. This led to a tense situation as the BRS leaders entered into heated arguments with police officers.

During the argument, Kaushik Reddy pushed Additional DCP and allegedly threatened to see his end.

Meanwhile, police on Friday stepped up security at the residence of Gandhi as Kaushik Reddy threatened to hold a BRS party meeting there. After the attack on his house, Kaushik Reddy announced that he along with party workers of Greater Hyderabad and combined Rangareddy district led by Medchal-Malkajgiri district president Shambipur Raju would proceed to Gandhi's residence to have a party meeting there.

Gandhi, who was re-elected to the Assembly on BRS ticket but defected to the ruling Congress party in July, was on Monday appointed as the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, a post usually given to opposition MLA. This led to a strong protest by BRS as the appointment came on a day when the High Court directed the Speaker to decide within four weeks on the petitions to disqualify defected MLAs.

After Gandhi claimed that he is still with BRS, Kaushik Reddy announced that he would visit Gandhi's house, hoist the party flag, and offer him the BRS scarf. Reacting to this, Gandhi said that if Kaushik Reddy failed to come to his residence, he would go to his residence.

On Thursday, the MLA from Serilingampally constituency, along with his supporters went to Kaushik Reddy's house. Gandhi's supporters barged into the premises and damaged window panes and flower pots. They hurled stones, eggs and tomatoes and used sticks.

Police detained Gandhi and his supporters. They were later released after issuing a notice under section 35 of BNSS.

A case was also registered against Gandhi and others for unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal conspiracy, assault, or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation.