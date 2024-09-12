Heimtextil Trends 25/26 To Be Curated By Alcova Milano In Inaugural Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time,

Heimtextil, the foremost global trade fair for home and contract textiles, and Alcova Milano , the known for blending design with art, architecture, and other disciplines, will collaborate on curating Heimtextil Trends 25/26. The partnership, bringing together the unusual, original and innovative, will provide new perspectives that will redefine how textiles are viewed, drawing inspiration from both historical and forward-thinking influences.

"The collaboration between Heimtextil and Alcova promises to push creative boundaries and set new impulses for the textile world," says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies. "Together with Valentina Ciuffi, Joseph Grima and their international, interdisciplinary network of experts, we are further developing the forward-looking character of Heimtextil Trends. With Alcova's dynamic and contemporary approach, we not only want to recognize global changes and trends in the textile industry, but also explore how trends are perceived and used. We invite visitors to re-evaluate the cultural and material significance of textiles. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to take part in the Trend Preview and receive the Trend Booklet in advance."

Heimtextil's joint effort

with the visionary minds behind Alcova is transforming the textile world. Alcova's presentations have become a must-see during Milan Design Week, spotlighting independent designers in unique, often forgotten locations. Co-founded by Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima, Alcova breathes new life into places like old bakeries, abandoned factories, and former military hospitals. These remarkable spaces become home to groundbreaking exhibitions and installations, sparking dialogue among the movers and shakers of modern design. Since 2018, Alcova has shown how seamlessly the old and new can come together to create fresh, insightful stories in the design world.

Past meets future: the transformation of historical trends

Under the theme 'Future Continuous,' Heimtextil Trends 25/26 will explore how past trends can be renewed and reimagined. This goes beyond nostalgia-these rediscoveries will serve as inspiration for the future. Language will play a key role in understanding how these trends evolve and how they will impact the industry. As curators, Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima explain, "Language helps us track the development of trends, analyze their significance, and predict their future impact. It's an essential tool for grasping the complexity of the changes ahead."

To dive deeper into the trends, Alcova has conducted interviews with designers, textile researchers, and industry leaders from its network. These conversations explore a wide range of topics, from politics and history to data ethics and sustainable agriculture, all through the lens of the textile industry's role in shaping cultural and ecological change. The results of these interviews will also inspire Alcova's color palette, where each color is named to evoke deeper emotional and cultural narratives.

Visitors at the Trend Arena in Hall 3.0 will experience a creative journey that ties together the past and future of the textile industry. Heimtextil Trends 25/26 will showcase how historical influences can inspire future innovations. Full details on the 'Future Continuous' theme will be unveiled at the Trend Preview on September 12, 2024. Heimtextil 2025 will be held from January 14 to 17, 2025.

