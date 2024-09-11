HBKU, Geneva Graduate Institute Launch Executive Programmes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) and the Geneva Institute kicked off the 2024-2025 edition of the Executive Programmes in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) for the Middle-East North Africa region and its thematic branch focused on Conflict and Fragility Management (DPP-CFM).

Florence Tinguely Mattli, ambassador of Switzerland and other distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony at Minaretein, which marked the start of the DPP-MENA and DPP-CFM programmes in Doha.

Dr Leslie Pal, dean, CPP, and Dr Alexandre Dormeier Freire, programme director, Geneva Graduate Institute, gave keynote speeches to welcome the programme's participants, all of whom are established development professionals looking to become leaders in their field.

“Our successful partnership with the Geneva Graduate Institute is built on a mutual dedication to fostering the advancement of development across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. By leveraging our combined expertise, we have designed comprehensive curricula that give participants the opportunity to learn from esteemed experts, expand upon their capabilities and aid the livelihood of communities in need,” said Dr Pal.

The DPP-MENA and DPP-CFM programmes are separated into three modules and run for a total of six months. Both programmes' first modules of the 2024-2025 academic year took place in Minaretein, after which the participants will undertake a second module held entirely online.

The final module, held in Geneva, Switzerland, will convene participants from both programmes, as well as the cohorts from the five other international hubs (Bangkok, Bishkek, Accra, Ouagadougou and Lima), giving them the opportunity to reflect on their learnings and exchange with others as they complete their coursework together.

To design the curricula for both programmes, CPP and the Institute selected contemporary case studies that highlighted prominent regional and global development challenges in order to test participants' strategic analysis and leadership skills. By the end of their chosen programme, each participant is required to develop a professional thesis tied to their field of work and demonstrate how it addresses their current organisations' needs.

MENAFN11092024000067011011ID1108664652