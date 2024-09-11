Domasco Organises GCC Launch Of GAC AION EV Brand

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Domasco GAC held the GCC launch of the GAC AION, the new vehicle company of GAC Group.

The official unveiling took place at the GAC Showroom in Doha, in the presence of GAC AION and Domasco senior management, and other guests. The introduction not only marks GAC AION's arrival in the region but also represents a pivotal moment in Domasco's strategic expansion.

By adding GAC AION – a brand at the forefront of and green mobility solutions – to its line-up, Domasco reinforces its role as a key player in the region's automotive market.

Besides the brand launch in Qatar, Domasco GAC also introduced the all-new AION Y, an innovative all-electric crossover that combines sophisticated technology with eco-friendly features. Domasco GAC's first electric vehicle in this exciting series, the AION Y is designed to meet the demands of modern consumers looking for stylish, sustainable transportation. As Qatar aims to become one of the most progressive economies by 2030, models like the AION Y will be pivotal in realising this goal, offering luxury and performance while minimising environmental impact.

A diversified business conglomerate, Domasco's dedication to pioneering eco-conscious solutions is a testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors in Qatar, including automotive, and the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Marco Melani, managing director at Domasco and regional managing director of Al-Futtaim Automotive, said:“Domasco is proud to be the first to introduce the GAC AION brand to the GCC, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the region's automotive sector. Year-on-year Domasco GAC has seen exceptional growth, with our market share almost doubling in 2023 (vs. 2022) and volumes surging almost 1.8 times as of July 2024.”

The AION Y is designed to make sustainable driving more accessible and appealing than ever before. This sophisticated, fashion-forward all-electric crossover boasts an array of features designed to redefine the electric driving experience within the nation. GAC AION is exclusively distributed in Qatar by Domasco, a leading multi-brand company in Qatar, part of the Al-Futtaim Automotive group.

MENAFN11092024000067011011ID1108664651