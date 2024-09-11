Gessmann Launches New Autonomous Mobile Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Gessmann launches new autonomous mobile robot

Gessmann says its new autonomous GESSbot Gb 350“sets new standards” in intralogistics by optimising production processes through advanced automation. This autonomous mobile robot takes over human tasks, ensuring faster and more precise operations.

Gessmann prioritises not only the seamless integration of machines, production lines, and storage systems but also the smooth interaction between people and machines.

Automated Guided are versatile in intralogistics, but these systems often rely on physically marked routes. The GESSbot Gb 350 stands out as it requires neither magnetic tracks nor complex environmental adaptations.

Instead, this autonomous mobile robot (AMR) navigates precisely along the desired routes using LiDAR sensors and a digital map. This makes its behaviour predictable for people around it.

It can adapt flexibly to new conditions, recognise and avoid obstacles, and transport loads of up to 350 kg through both wide and narrow passages.

The GESSbot communicates with its surroundings via a sound system, display, and LED indicators. Its user-friendly interface and 'expressive eyes' make it an approachable and intuitive counterpart.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours, the GESSbot is typically sufficient for a standard working day. If the battery level drops below a specified limit, the GESSbot automatically searches for the nearest charging station.

Thanks to inductive charging stations, such as those at loading and unloading points, it can also recharge during the working day.

The flexible and efficient GESSbot solutions from Gessmann can be adapted to a wide range of applications.

GESSbots can be integrated into various order control systems in the intralogistics sector, whether for simple round trips, connecting to existing systems, or full integration into MES or ERP systems.

With the VDA 5050 interface, GESSbots can be managed alongside other autonomous vehicles within a single fleet management software. The software also facilitates the creation and customisation of environment maps and routes, ensuring smooth operations, especially for large fleets.

Additionally, lifts, gates, and fire alarm systems can be integrated. The fleetmanager optimises order processing by considering factors like battery charge and distance to the destination. It can be easily operated via pushbuttons or touch displays.

Gessmann offers a broad range of automation solutions, enabling customised robotics for various industries. The GESSbots can be equipped with different attachments, such as shelves, while automated roller conveyors allow for seamless connection to conveyor belts.

Collaboration with Techman Robot Inc. has led to innovative solutions featuring collaborative robots (cobots) capable of handling payloads from 5 kg to 35 kg.

These cobots, characterised by their intuitive user interface, can be used flexibly with the GESSbot, such as for autonomous machine loading or safe collaboration with humans at assembly workstations.

From 10 to 14 September 2024, Gessmann will present the innovative GESSbot at the AMB trade fair in Stuttgart , alongside partners Kelch (1E11) and Vicivision (7A38).

It will also be showcased at Automechanika in Frankfurt in the 'Workshop of the Future' in Hall 9, demonstrating its capabilities with a cobot in various applications already successfully implemented by numerous partners.