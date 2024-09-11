My Better Batch Launches Premium Mom-Made Cookie Mixes, Bringing Homemade Flavor To Busy Lives In Just Three Simple Steps

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

a new women-owned baking mix, is stirring things up in the baking aisle with premium, mom-made boxed cookie mixes that deliver the taste of homemade cookies in a fraction of the time it'd take to bake from scratch. Founded by mompreneur Lindsay Hancock, My Better Batch was created to simplify life for busy families, offering a great-tasting, no-compromise shortcut that truly tastes homemade.

My Better Batch's cookie mixes, available in four classic flavors-Double Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chunk, Celebration, and Classic Sugar Cookie-require just butter and egg, allowing anyone to bake cookies with a made-from-scratch taste using simple, non-GMO ingredients commonly found in your own kitchen pantry.

After helping to build and sell several successful brands, Founder and CEO Lindsay Hancock decided to take a personal risk and create something close to her heart, My Better Batch-a brand built to help busy parents leave the 'mom guilt' behind by offering a shortcut that doesn't compromise on homemade taste, quality, or presentation.

"There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of baking something from scratch. But - who has time for that? My Better Batch was created from my own experiences as a working Mom juggling life's demands while wanting to create special moments for my children," says Lindsay, founder and CEO of My Better Batch. "Baking has always helped me combat mom guilt-it's a way to bring joy to my kids and make them feel loved even when I can't always physically be involved in their activities. I wanted to create a product that empowers moms to leave the mom guilt behind-even when they're short on time. These mixes are not just easy; they're designed to make anyone feel like a pro in the kitchen, balancing a homemade touch with total convenience."

My Better Batch is poised to become a staple for busy parents, professionals, and anyone looking to enjoy better than homemade cookies without the usual hassle. The brand's vibrant packaging is designed to stand out on shelves, and the short ingredient list ensures that what you're baking is both clean, simple, and delicious. For those looking to elevate their baking game, My Better Batch is the go-to choice that brings together simplicity, quality, and a touch of nostalgia.

My Better Batch is available online through the company's

website for an SRP of $7.99 per box or $29.99 for a variety pack. To join the My Better Batch community or to learn more about these premium cookie mixes, visit mybetterbatch or follow the brand on social media (@mybetterbatch).

About My Better Batch:

Founded in April 2024 by Lindsay, a single mom with a passion for baking and entrepreneurship, My Better Batch is a premium cookie mix brand dedicated to simplifying the baking process while delivering better-than-homemade taste. Using clean, non-GMO ingredients, My Better Batch offers a range of cookie mixes that make it easy to enjoy the sweet moments in life without compromising on quality or flavor. Perfect for busy parents, career gunners, college students and anyone with a full plate and an empty stomach, My Better Batch is the shortcut you can feel good about taking.

Media Contact:

T-Aira Jelks

HYPH PR

[email protected]

310.694.0895

SOURCE My Better Batch

