Harris, Trump Trade Blows On His Legal Troubles

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald traded charges on his challenges and conviction.

To Trump's charge that the Biden administration was allowing criminals to come into the country through the southern border, Harris said,“I think this is so rich coming from someone who has been prosecuted for national security crimes, economic crimes, election interference has been found liable for sexual assault, and his next big court appearance is in November at his own criminal sentencing.”

Trump shot back, saying,“Every one of those cases was started by them against their political opponent, and I'm winning most of them, and I will win the rest on appeal. And you saw that with the decision that came down just recently from the Supreme Court. I'm winning most of them, but those are cases. It's called weaponisation. Never happened in this country.”

Harris went on to frame her argument to voters in the context of these cases and the Supreme Court's recent ruling regarding presidential immunity.

“The United States Supreme Court recently ruled that the former president would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House. Again, understand, this is someone who has openly said he would terminate, I'm quoting, terminate the Constitution of the United States that he would weaponise the Department of Justice against his political enemies, someone who has openly expressed disdain for members of our military. Understand what it would mean if Donald Trump were back in the White House with no guard rails. Because certainly, we know now the court won't stop him. We know JD Vance is not going to stop him. It's up to the American people,” she said.