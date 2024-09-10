IEC Announces Closing Of Ballot Boxes, Initiates Counting Process

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced at 7:00 pm the closing of the 2024 parliamentary election ballot boxes without any extension in accordance with the instructions stipulated in the election law.According to the IEC's spokesperson, Mohammad Khair Rawashdeh, the rate reached roughly 32.25 percent of the total number of eligible voters, and the IEC started the counting process in all electoral districts following the conclusion of voting in Karak.Rawashdeh stated during a press that the total number of final infractions was around 44. These included 29 instances of taking pictures of the voting paper, one example of purchasing votes, seven instances of impersonation, two cases of assaulting committee members, and five instances of not having ink.He noted that dealing with these situations demonstrates the IEC's dedication in battling violations and its collaboration with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), as the IEC trained and prepared committees and personnel to deal with and contain these infractions.He noted that during the voting process, due to electrical overload, electricity was cut off from a number of electoral centers in Madaba and the Central Badia without any impact on the voting process.