Electoral Process 'Culmination' Of Reforms, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 10 (Petra) -- Communications Muhannad Mubaideen Tuesday said the electoral process is the "culmination of the great efforts made to achieve political, economic and administrative reforms."During Jordan TV coverage of the parliamentary elections, Mubaideen said the government adopted three main reform projects: political, economic and administrative modernisation.He explained that the government works on these projects through three balanced tracks, noting that a royal committee is working on modernisation, which drafted laws, projects and recommendations on elections, political party law, women's rights, youth, and other constitutional amendments.He said the roadmap for modernising the public sector is complete, adding that the government adopted a new system in human resources as a result.He discussed economic modernisation, noting the new ratings issued by Standard & Poor's that granted Jordan a high rating.Mubaideen explained that Standard & Poor's rating reflects stability, steadfastness and a clear vision for Jordan's future.