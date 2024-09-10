Electoral Process 'Culmination' Of Reforms, Says Minister
Date
9/10/2024 11:10:30 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 10 (Petra) -- government
Communications Minister
Muhannad Mubaideen Tuesday said the electoral process is the "culmination of the great efforts made to achieve political, economic and administrative reforms."
During Jordan TV coverage of the parliamentary elections, Mubaideen said the government adopted three main reform projects: political, economic and administrative modernisation.
He explained that the government works on these projects through three balanced tracks, noting that a royal committee is working on Political
modernisation, which drafted laws, projects and recommendations on elections, political party law, women's rights, youth, and other constitutional amendments.
He said the roadmap for modernising the public sector is complete, adding that the government adopted a new system in human resources as a result.
He discussed economic modernisation, noting the new ratings issued by Standard & Poor's that granted Jordan a high rating.
Mubaideen explained that Standard & Poor's rating reflects stability, steadfastness and a clear vision for Jordan's future.
MENAFN10092024000117011021ID1108660000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.