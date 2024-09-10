Happy5 Acquires Singaporean Startup Sugarokr To Accelerate Global Expansion Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - In a strategic move to bolster its global presence, Indonesia-based enterprise performance management software startup Happy5 has announced it is acquiring Singapore-based startup SugarOKR for an undisclosed sum. This marks a significant milestone in Happy5's growth strategy, positioning the company for expansion into new international markets, including the United States.





The Happy5 team

This acquisition of SugarOKR, a renowned player in the Objectives and Key Results (OKR) tracking software space, underscores Happy5's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses. With this acquisition, Happy5 aims to leverage SugarOKR's cutting-edge OKR tool and expertise to accelerate its expansion into new territories and embark on its next phase of growth.



One of the most immediate benefits of Happy5 acquiring SugarOKR is the former's entry into the highly competitive US market. SugarOKR's established presence in the region, along with its reputation for delivering robust OKR solutions, will provide Happy5 with a solid foundation for expansion.



Mr Timothy Kua, Founder and CEO of SugarOKR, had this to say about the acquisition,“Happy5 has achieved a strong product market fit and is profitable with over US$1 million in annual recurring revenue. The firm wants to expand overseas, starting with the US, the most mature SaaS market with a high adoption rate. SugarOKR's customer base, of which 20% are based in the US, offers the company the perfect lead-in to this brand-new market.”.



“Our priority is on expanding into the US market. Timothy brings his vast experience and skill set in building and scaling businesses of all sizes. With him leading the charge, coupled with the SugarOKR platform, which already has a strong global presence, Happy5 will have the much-needed boost to our global expansion efforts,” enthused Mr Doni Priliandi, Founder and CEO of Happy5.



In addition to geographical expansion, the acquisition will significantly enhance Happy5's product capabilities. SugarOKR's advanced OKR tracking software will complement Happy5's existing suite of employee performance management software solutions, allowing companies to align their workforce around clear, measurable goals while maintaining a strong focus on employee well-being. This comprehensive offering will be a game-changer for businesses looking to drive both individual and organisational performance.



Future Outlook For Happy5 And SugarOKR



Looking ahead to the future for Happy5 and SugarOKR, there are currently no plans to integrate SugarOKR's technology and team into the existing operations of Happy5. Instead, SugarOKR will continue operating as a standalone goal management software company. However, Happy5 plans to use SugarOKR's website as a lead magnet to convert existing SugarOKR customers to Happy5's platform, allowing them to benefit from the latter's more robust platform.



In addition, following the acquisition of SugarOKR, Happy5 plans to expand globally even more rapidly while maintaining a focus on the US market by Q4 2024. It also targets to close 20 US customers by Q2 2025 and raise between US$3 to US$5 million by Q2 2025. Talks are already ongoing with various venture capitalists (VCs) to raise funding for the global expansion.



“Our key goal is to secure a VC based in the US as part of the mix. The SugarOKR acquisition, with Timothy Kua on board, will give VCs more confidence with a stronger leadership team and a leg-up from the SugarOKR platform,” added Mr Doni Priliandi.





About Happy5 Happy5 is a leading provider of enterprise performance management solutions that empower organisations to level up their workforce. Their suite of products in a single unified platform includes goal management (OKRs/KPIs), project management (tasks/initiatives), and performance management (360 reviews).

