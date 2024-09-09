Strengthening Canada’S Foundations: Immigration, Education And Innovation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sam Baya

Immigration, education, and innovations are crucial to Canada's success. So is the fundamental question:“Who are the future citizens of Canada?” Yet, recent governments, both Liberals and/or Conservatives, have struggled to fully leverage these areas, leading to missed opportunities and challenges that must be addressed very soon.

Immigration: A pillar of economic and social growth

Canada was known to be a welcoming country, attracting skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and international students. Immigration is crucial in addressing our demographic challenges and labour shortages, particularly in sectors like technology and healthcare. However, recent policy decisions at federal and provincial levels have raised concerns about limiting the flow of talent (skilled workers, innovators or entrepreneurs) that significantly affects our economy.

The lack of comprehensive and competitive policies at both federal and provincial levels to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and self-employed individuals represents a missed opportunity. The closure of the Federal Entrepreneur Program and Federal Investor Program in 2012 has left a significant gap in Canada's business immigration strategy. This policy vacuum not only contributes to the overall decline in business investment, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses but also represents a missed opportunity to leverage the skills, capital and innovation needed in our economy. Without adequate policies, we're missing out on the skills, capital, and innovations that business immigrants can bring to our economy.

International Students: A catalyst for innovation, exchange and cultural ambassadors

International student enrollment growth in Canada has been remarkable, with a 29 percent increase from 2022 to 2023. These students contribute significantly to our economy and cultural landscape. However, recent policy changes may drive these talents away to other countries with more favourable conditions.

While Canada has long been a preferred destination for international students, the rapid growth in international student numbers has also exposed vulnerabilities to fraud and system exploitation. Issues such as fraudulent applications, unethical practices by consultants, and challenges in institutional integrity and student verification have emerged.

The federal government's policies, aimed at boosting economic growth through increased international student enrollment, have inadvertently created opportunities for exploitation and misuse of the system. Between 2015 and 2022, the number of study permits issued by Ottawa increased by 151.7 percent. By the end of 2023, there were over 1 million international students in Canada. If Ottawa had not changed its policies last summer, projections suggested this number could reach 1.4 million by 2027.

The federal government has recently implemented measures to curb fraud and better manage the international student population, including intake caps and stricter verification processes. However, Immigration Canada processes applications very slowly, which is an additional deterrent.

International students in Canada are our future ambassadors, fostering cross-cultural understanding and bridging cultural divides. Their presence in Canada enriches the educational ecosystem by bringing diverse perspectives and backgrounds into Canadian classrooms. When these students return to their home countries, they will carry positive experiences and memories of their time in Canada, promoting Canada's culture and values abroad. This creates lasting connections and enhances Canada's global reputation.

Research indicates that international students often maintain strong ties with their host country, facilitating ongoing cultural and economic exchanges. By recognizing and supporting the role of international students as its future cultural ambassadors, Canada can strengthen its global influence and foster a more interconnected and culturally aware society.

Education of Canadian Citizens: Shaping the nation's future

While international students are vital and needed in our universities, the education of Canadian citizens remains crucial for our future. The quality and accessibility of education for Canadians should play an essential role in developing a future skilled workforce, fostering innovation and maintaining global competitiveness. My children's schools today are not so much different from my days at elementary and high school nearly forty years ago.

The quality of education shapes our workforce, drives innovation, and keeps Canada competitive globally. However, several challenges exist, including outdated school systems, educational inequalities, skills mismatch, lifelong learning, digital literacy, funding and underpaid and undervalued teachers. Improving the education system for Canadians is essential for preparing our workforce for the future. This, combined with the contributions of international students, will help Canada thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

This focus on domestic education, combined with the contributions of international students, will be instrumental in shaping Canada's future in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Research and Innovation: Building a knowledge economy

Canada's commitment to research and development is evident, but many critics argue that our governments have not done enough to keep pace with global competitors. While Canada ranks seventh on the Nature Index for high-quality research, countries like South Korea and China are rapidly advancing, challenging Canada's position.

International students are crucial in advancing Canada's research and innovation agenda. They bring diverse perspectives and fill critical gaps in STEM fields. Their contributions extend beyond their studies, with many becoming entrepreneurs and driving economic growth.

The future of Canadian citizenship

Our immigration policies must not only address short-term labour market needs, but they should also consider, primarily, the long-term composition of our citizenry and how it aligns with our national goals and values. As we consider these policies, a fundamental question emerges:“Who are the future citizens of Canada?” This question is particularly relevant to Canada's approach to immigration and international students. The concept of future citizens or citizenship challenges us to think deeply about how we define Canadian identity in an era of increased global mobility. International students, in particular, represent a unique opportunity in this context, as they have the potential to become future citizens who are already familiar with Canadian society, institutions and our ways.

The concept of future citizenship challenges us to think deeply about how we define Canadian identity in an era of increased global mobility. We must balance economic needs with social cohesion and cultural preservation concerns.

Challenges and opportunities

Canada faces challenges such as the concentration of international students in certain provinces and fields, necessitating diversification. The government's approach to education and immigration has been criticized for lacking strategic vision and failing to address these imbalances.

To fully harness the potential of immigration, education, and research, Canada needs strategic reforms, including:



Effective immigration policies should prioritize attracting qualified permanent residents while considering their potential as future citizens. No new immigrant should be asked why they want to migrate and how they can contribute to Canada's fabric.

Support international students throughout their academic journey and provide pathways to permanent residency for those who demonstrate their value to Canadian society.

Invest in research and innovation, leveraging the diverse perspectives and global connections that immigrants and international students bring.

Address the concentration of international students in certain provinces and fields, promoting diversification that benefits all of Canada. Balance the focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion with maintaining high academic standards and core educational goals.

By implementing these reforms, Canada can build a resilient and dynamic society that thrives on diversity and innovation. Canada's future citizens will contribute to and shape our culture, regardless of their origins. Our policies should reflect this inclusive vision while ensuring that we maintain the integrity of our immigration and education systems.

We must constantly consider the question of “who we want as future Canadian citizens ”? This involves not just attracting talent and temporary workers but also nurturing a sense of Canadian identity and values among newcomers. It requires a delicate balance between maintaining Canada's cultural fabric and embracing the diversity that immigrants and international students bring.

The post Strengthening Canada's Foundations: Immigration, education and innovation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .