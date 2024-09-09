Canyon Ranch Brings Its Enchant Beauty And Wellness Festival To The East Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Canyon Ranch welcomes industry-leading speakers including Sir John (celebrity makeup artist and creative director for Kilian Paris Makeup), Rachel Roy (Founder of Ancient India) and her daughter Ava Dash (model and beauty influencer), Erica Taylor (iconic makeup artist and cosmetics trainer), Dani Coleman (PVOLVE director of training and trainer to Jennifer Aniston), and Kristen Holmes (WHOOP global head of human performance), as well as a collection of groundbreaking beauty and wellness brands including Thorne, Therabody, Walden, VENN Skincare, Opulus Beauty Labs, Eminence Organics, SpaRitual, Causemedic, Omorovicza, divi, Adoratherapy, Satya and more to participate in its celebration of beauty insights, wellness trends, product demos and experiential events in the Berkshires

Canyon Ranch , a global leader in destination wellness experiences known for its cutting-edge fusion of wellness, spa and hospitality, is bringing its beauty and wellness festival, 'Enchant at Canyon Ranch,' to Lenox, Massachusetts, October 20-25. The weeklong gathering in the Berkshires is a celebration that joins leading beauty brands, influential industry leaders, and passionate consumer guests at the world-class resort venue.

Headliners for the East Coast edition of Enchant include Sir John, the man behind some of the most stunning and iconic beauty looks in the industry. Known globally for his next-level creativity in makeup artistry, Sir John is a true pioneer in the beauty industry.

"For me, beauty is deeply connected to our inner being and a direct reflection of mind, body and how we view ourselves in the world. During Enchant, I'm looking forward to connecting with beauty enthusiasts and diving into our philosophies on wellness trends, and sharing my world of experience at Canyon Ranch," says Sir John, celebrity makeup artist and creative director of Kilian Paris.



In addition to Sir John, Enchant's talent roster includes:



Rachel Roy and Ava Dash, mother-daughter fashion and beauty duo

Erica Taylor, iconic makeup and cosmetics trainer

Dani Coleman, PVOLVE director of training and trainer to Jennifer Aniston

Kristen Holmes, WHOOP global head of human performance

Denise Vasi, MAED Beauty founder Megan O'Neill, goop Senior Editor

"Enchant is the perfect platform for Canyon Ranch to bring together top industry talent and inspiring brands for our guests to engage with through our series of collaborative experiences that express our ethos of leadership and innovation in wellness and beauty," says Leena Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Canyon Ranch.

"This event helps cut through the noise in the space and enable exceptional brands, industry leaders and our guests to discover new wellness and beauty strategies."

Over 25 brands and partners will be showcased at Enchant while notable beauty journalists and leaders in the industry will facilitate discussions, provide demonstrations, and offer bespoke services for attendees. New curated experiences include DJ Glow Ga + Pickeball tournaments with Rhone, a Twilight Spa Soiree with Opulus Beauty Labs, indulgent cocktail and mocktail parties with Dermaflash and Akar, meditation sessions with Walden, color analysis by Work of Art, auratherapy sessions with Adoratherapy, creating sanctuary with Ilapothecary, and sacred mala meditation bracelets with Satya. Guests can also experience the newest innovations by Therabody, Splish Naturals, and Shiftwave along with the new trends in skin, body and beauty care from around the world, cutting-edge fitness classes, outdoor sports, guidance through the world of metaphysics, and insight into tech and wellness at the resort's CR Vitality space.

The Enchant experience is open solely to guests staying at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Mass. during the festival dates. Each stay includes full access to all events and activities along with an invitation to an exclusive gifting suite hosted by the participating brands, where each guest can create their own swag bag valued at over $2,000.

For booking, please visit CanyonRanch/Enchant

or call 866-684-3898 and reference the code "Enchant" when booking your stay.

About Canyon Ranch

Since its founding in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. With resorts in

Tucson, Arizona

and

Lenox, Massachusetts; a retreat in

Woodside, California

and

North America's

largest day spa in

Las Vegas, Nevada

(Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian), Canyon Ranch properties are annually ranked among the best in the world, noted for warm hospitality, luxurious spas, nutritious cuisine, and awe-inspiring settings.

The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in

Fort Worth

in 2023, and a new destination resort and residential community will open in the

Austin

area in 2026.

For more information, visit



or @canyonranch on Instagram.

