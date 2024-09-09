Jordan, Palestinian authorities announce closure of key border crossings amid security concerns

(MENAFN) The Bridges Security Department, under the Public Security Directorate in Jordan, has announced the indefinite closure of the King Hussein Bridge, impacting both passenger and cargo traffic. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The Directorate has urged all bridge users to stay informed through media updates regarding any changes in travel conditions. This decision follows the previous closure of the bridge from the other side, which was also announced yesterday.



In addition, the Karameh crossing, a critical point for both departing and arriving passengers and cargo, has been closed today, according to a Palestinian official. Mustafa Dawabsheh, Director of the Bridge Police, advised Palestinians to avoid traveling to the crossing as it is now closed in both directions. This closure follows a tragic incident at the Allenby border crossing, where three Israelis were killed in a shooting attack at a cargo station. The heightened security measures and closures are a response to the recent escalation in violence and aim to ensure safety at these critical border points.



