Kerala: Under-Fire ADGP MR Ajith Kumar May Advance Leave Amidst Probe, Call For Removal And Controversies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a latest development, Additional Director General of (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar is likely to advance his leave amidst ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding him. Although his leave was initially approved from September 14 to 17, sources indicate that he may submit a request tomorrow (Sep 9) to advance it. In that case, Ajith Kumar might enter leave as early as Monday (Sep 9).

Ajith Kumar had earlier requested to be sidelined due to the ongoing investigations and controversies surrounding him. However, the government had not approved his request. The ADGP is facing serious allegations, including leaking phone calls, murder, and involvement with a gold smuggling gang. The police investigation into these allegations is ongoing. The probe is being carried out by DGP Darvesh Saheb.



The allegation raised by PV Anvar MLA against Ajith Kumar has led to demands from within the government and the Left Front to remove him from his position. After claims about his meeting with an RSS leader surfaced, the demand gathered pace. Opposition parties have also called for his ouster. There is strong demand for the Chief Minister to make a decision on the matter without waiting for the special investigation report.

