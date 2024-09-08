Five Civilians Killed And 11 Wounded In Donetsk Region Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, five civilians were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling, and 11 others were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.
“On September 7, Russians killed 5 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Kostiantynivka, 1 in Petrivka and Shcherbynivka,” Filashkin wrote.
According to him, 11 more people were injured in the region over the day.
As reported, the day before, on September 7, the enemy attacked a hote in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.
