Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Step Out Holding Hands For Fancy Date

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) Popstar Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were seen stepping out for a dinner date in New York after the Kansas City Chiefs' big win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The duo were seen clicking holding hands as they walked into Brooklyn's upscale pizza joint, which is known for its brick-oven pies.

The“Lovestory” hitmaker looked every-inch gorgeous as she dressed up for a cooler night in an oversized black blazer paired with a quilted handbag and knee-high black boots. She wore her signature blond locks down, reports pagesix.

Swift's beau, Kelce looked dapper and wore a casual white sweater vest paired with striped black and grey striped trousers. He smiled ear-to-ear as he led Swift into the busy eatery.

The couple began dating last summer, jetting out of Kansas City. They tried to stay away from the spotlight as they boarded Swift's private plane, using dark umbrellas to shield the singer from photographers.

Swift and Kelce both dressed casually for the three-hour flight, with the pop star wearing a pair of denim shorts while the player looked comfortable in gym shorts and a T-shirt.

Earlier this week, Swift arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs season opener to support Kelce.

Swift was seen dressed in a denim corset top, matching shorts, and maroon thigh-high boots. She was captured saying hello to workers as she arrived to the football stadium.

“Hello... how are you guys?” she greeted folks, reports Rolling Stone.

Her arrival at the game came a day after Kelce's team debunked a letter that claimed to have a“comprehensive media plan” for Kelce's relationships“following breakup with Taylor Swift.”

His team called the document“entirely false and fabricated” in a statement to People.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” a full Scope spokesperson said.