Iran supplies power to 510 villages since 2021

(MENAFN) Iran has made significant progress in expanding electricity access, supplying power to 510 villages over the past three years, according to the country’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir). Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the head of Tavanir, highlighted that the Ministry of is actively working on constructing new power plants with a total capacity of 22,000 megawatts (MW) nationwide. This expansion plan is part of the broader strategy to meet growing energy needs and enhance the country’s electricity infrastructure.



Rajabi Mashhadi emphasized that the government has been investing heavily in the electricity sector, allocating up to three billion dollars annually over the last three years. The focus is on constructing power plants, half of which will rely on renewable energy sources. Specifically, the plan targets the construction of 12,000 MW of renewable energy power plants and 9,000 MW of cycle power plants, with a completion timeline set for the next three years.



These developments align with Iran’s push towards sustainable energy solutions, particularly through the expansion of renewable energy capacity. The investments in renewable and cycle power plants reflect the country's ambition to diversify its energy sources while improving overall energy efficiency. Rajabi Mashhadi’s remarks underline Iran's commitment to fostering a balance between conventional power generation and renewable energy growth.



The country’s electricity generation has seen significant growth under the administration of late President Ebrahim Raisi, registering a 13.5 percent increase. Iran’s progress in electricity production has positioned it ahead of some industrialized nations, such as the UK and Italy, in terms of output. This underscores the country’s efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure and meet both domestic and industrial electricity demands.

