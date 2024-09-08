Revealed: ISIS-Linked Pakistani Arrested Was Plotting 'Largest' Terror Attack In US Since 9/11 On Oct 7 Or 11

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 20-year-old Pakistani man living in Canada has been arrested for allegedly plotting a attack targeting Jewish communities in New York City, according to the US Department of Justice. The suspect, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in or around Ormstown, Quebec, approximately 12 miles from the US border. The US has announced plans to seek Khan's extradition to face charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Khan was planning a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York, around October 7, 2024, which coincides with the first anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel. The attack, allegedly planned in the name of the Islamic State (ISIS), was intended to "slaughter as many Jewish people as possible," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Jewish communities-like all communities in this country-should not have to fear that they will be targeted by a hate-fueled terrorist attack," Garland added, emphasizing the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups like ISIS.

Authorities believe that Khan was also considering an attack on October 11, the day of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. This date was reportedly selected to maximize the number of potential victims, as the Jewish community would be gathered in large numbers for religious observance.

The complaint detailed Khan's intent to use automatic and semi-automatic weapons to carry out the attack. He is said to have been inspired by ISIS ideology and had been distributing propaganda in support of the group since November 2023. In encrypted messages to others, Khan reportedly boasted, "If we succeed with our plan, this would be the largest attack on US soil since 9/11."

Khan's communications on social media and encrypted messaging apps have been central to the investigation. He began posting ISIS propaganda and expressing support for the terrorist group late last year. Officials have not yet revealed the specific messaging platforms used, but Khan reportedly shared plans and videos among sympathizers, further raising concerns about the role of encrypted apps in facilitating terrorism.

The suspect came under law enforcement surveillance after he communicated with two undercover officers posing as ISIS supporters. During these exchanges, Khan discussed the details of the planned attacks, emphasizing October 7 and October 11 as the most opportune dates for targeting Jewish communities due to ongoing protests and religious gatherings.

Khan and an unidentified US-based accomplice, referred to as "Associate-1" in the complaint, were reportedly in the final stages of preparing for the attack when he was arrested. Investigators believe that Khan attempted to cross the US-Canada border in early September using three different vehicles, but he was intercepted by Canadian authorities near Ormstown.

The arrest has reignited debates over the use of encrypted messaging applications by terrorist groups. While the specific apps used by Khan have not been disclosed, platforms offering end-to-end encryption have long been in the spotlight for their potential to be exploited by criminals and extremists.

Last month, French authorities detained Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as part of an investigation into the platform's role in enabling criminal activities, including child exploitation, drug trafficking, and terrorism. Governments in several countries, including the UK, have called for measures to curb the use of end-to-end encryption in law enforcement investigations. Proposals have included the controversial idea of banning encryption altogether or giving authorities the power to intercept suspected communications.

Khan is expected to face multiple terrorism charges in the US, and authorities are moving quickly to have him extradited from Canada. The Justice Department has not yet confirmed when the extradition hearing will take place.

The case has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community in New York City, which has been the target of increasing hate crimes in recent years. Security measures have been heightened in Jewish neighborhoods across Brooklyn in the wake of the arrest.