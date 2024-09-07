Awqaf Minister Condemns Israeli Government For Allowing Extremist Breaches At Al Haram Al Sharif

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad

Khalaileh on Thursday condemned the unprecedented Israeli escalation and violations of the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, warning of the "severe" consequences of ongoing raids.

Khalaileh denounced what he described as an unprecedented breach of the mosque's sanctity, citing the Israeli occupation's decision to allow extremist settlers to enter the holy site. Such actions, he noted, have not been witnessed since Israel's of Jerusalem in 1967, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also voiced concern over the ongoing restrictions imposed on Muslim worshippers, both from Palestine and around the world, barring their access to pray at Al Aqsa Mosque.



He also criticised the Israeli occupation for protecting extremist groups whose objective is to alter the mosque's structure and surroundings as part of an effort to Judaise the site.

"Muslims have religious, historical, and legal rights to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif under the custodianship of His Majesty King Abdullah," Khalaileh said, reiterating that the mosque is an exclusively Islamic site, and any attempts at division or shared control are unacceptable.

Khalaileh also called on Arab and Islamic nations to shoulder their responsibility by exerting pressure on Israel to cease its measures to control Al Aqsa, warning that the continued attempts to Judaise the holy site could exacerbate tensions.