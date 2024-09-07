Want To Make Your Child Eat Healthy? Anushka Sharma Shares How She Indulges Daughter Vamika In Good Habits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma was asked how she ensures that her children eat healthy foods and are not tempted to consume junk food.



Anushka Sharma said at Slurrp Farm's YES Moms & Dads event, "This was a difficult one. Your child is two years old, and if it is your firstborn, it will be a little simpler because they haven't attended many birthday parties. They are unaware that there is cake and pizza in the world. You build a lovely little bubble for them. You're good at tricking them (chuckles). And then they start seeing things; "Oh!" Wait a minute, what has that woman not shown me? So, I'm going through it with my daughter.



She also discussed how she explained to her daughter Vamika the significance of eating healthily. She went on to say that the only way she was able to and is still trying, was to explain it to her. She stated that Anushka informs Vamika that certain foods give her energy, therefore she plays and does other activities. She also explains to her daughter that some foods provide this very quickly, leaving them with no energy to do anything else.



Anushka added that she informs Vamika that other foods provide them with energy, allowing us to continue playing and making it more fascinating for them. Anushka also claimed that Vamika does not always buy, and she is like, 'Whatever, just give it!' Anushka stated that she also selects days and provides a lengthy explanation, which she attempts to mock and bring out the actress in herself.



Furthermore, Anuhska remembers taking Vamika to an ice cream museum in Singapore and being startled by her reaction. Anushka informed her kid that she may have as much ice cream as she wanted because her small one enjoyed it. However, Anushka stated that her daughter may have had two, and then she said, 'I am done.' Anushka remarked that when one instills the appropriate kind of behaviors from the start, they would not stuff themselves with 10 ice-creams.