Mexico Vs New Zealand: International Friendly Live Stream, Schedule, Fixture And Probable Lineups

In their first match of North American tour, New Zealand will play Mexico in an international friendly at Rose Bowl in USA on Saturday night (local time). All Whites are heading into the match on the back of a dominant 3-0 win against Vanuatu in the OFC Nations Cup back in June, while El Tri played out a goalless draw with Ecuador in the 2024 Copa America group stage last time out.



Mexico, who won the 2023 CONCACAF Cup courtesy of defeating Panama 1-0 in the final in USA, failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa America hosted by the same country in June this year. El Tri started off with a narrow 1-0 win over Jamaica, but then collected just one point from their next two group games, against the likes of Venezuela (1-0) and Ecuador (0-0). Thereby finishing third in Group B.

It was also the end of head coach Jamie Lozano's tenure.



New Zealand, on the other hand, are heading into the match on the back of four successive wins in the OFC Nations Cup, with an overall score of 15-0. Darren Bazeley's side have so far posted five clean sheets in six international affairs while suffering only one defeat in normal time, against Egypt (1-0) in a friendly back in March. All Whites are scheduled to play one friendly against hosts USA on Tuesday (local time) before returning home.



Probable Lineups

Mexico probable starting lineup:

Padilla, Araujo, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Pineda, Romo, Chavez, Lainez, Gimenez, Vega

New Zealand probable starting lineup:

Crocombe, Payne, Tuiloma, Smith, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, Garbett, Waine, Just, Wood

Mexico vs New Zealand schedule and fixture



The international friendly between Mexico and New Zealand will take place at Rose Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 AM IST.



Mexico vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

Football fans in Mexico can watch the match via

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa and Azteca 7. Meanwhile

those in USA can catch the live action on

fuboTV, TUDN, Univision NOW, Foxsports, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes and Univision.



